Empowered Funds LLC Buys 6,191 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 222.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNG opened at $212.30 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

