Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 9,326 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.50% of Willis Lease Finance worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth $146,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $59,722.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,340.16. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $139,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 99,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,288.08. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,673 shares of company stock worth $8,506,302. Insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $198.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.29. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

