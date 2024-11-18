Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.83.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,691,508.72. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,006 shares of company stock worth $161,360,618. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AXON opened at $599.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.79 and a 200 day moving average of $357.90. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 154.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.78 and a 52-week high of $624.84.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

