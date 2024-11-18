Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after purchasing an additional 661,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $83.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

