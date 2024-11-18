Empirical Finance LLC Buys 57 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 291.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in VeriSign by 93.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $180.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

