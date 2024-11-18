Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric stock opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $87.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after buying an additional 194,944 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 56,032 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

