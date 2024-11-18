Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,858,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 3,266,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.2 days.

Emera Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMRAF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.96. 23,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. Emera has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

