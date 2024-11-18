Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,858,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 3,266,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.2 days.
Emera Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of EMRAF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.96. 23,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. Emera has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $40.00.
About Emera
