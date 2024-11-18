Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 93,857 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.24 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

