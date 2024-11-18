Elm Partners Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VBR opened at $207.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $161.23 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

