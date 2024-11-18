Elm Partners Management LLC Has $226 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 15.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $226,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $290.98 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $223.00 and a one year high of $298.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.38 and a 200 day moving average of $273.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

