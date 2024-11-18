ELIS Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,309.47 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $18.30 million and approximately $3,309.47 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09365623 USD and is down -8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,637.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

