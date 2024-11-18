Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $746.20 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $882.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $871.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

