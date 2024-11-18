Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.45 and last traded at $164.01, with a volume of 1729818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,335. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $189,055,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $188,159,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

