Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $4,715,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 88,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 93.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 1.9 %

EIX stock opened at $83.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,250. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,878 shares of company stock worth $4,285,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

