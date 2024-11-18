Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.02. 440,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,777. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.