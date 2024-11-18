Dynex (DNX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $24.78 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,637.32 or 0.99196153 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,747.42 or 0.98232855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 97,733,306 coins and its circulating supply is 97,736,720 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 97,720,676.23133615. The last known price of Dynex is 0.24969564 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $813,891.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

