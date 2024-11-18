Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,315 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.