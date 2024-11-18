DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5,396.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651,525 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of DoorDash worth $94,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $169.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.51, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $178.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $7,491,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,274.87. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,539 shares of company stock worth $46,439,330. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

