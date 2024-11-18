Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) is CAP Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares accounts for about 3.7% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CAP Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,630,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at about $7,028,000.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $94.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

