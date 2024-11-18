Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 91,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $54.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.