Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
