DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,298. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $117.71 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DKS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.