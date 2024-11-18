DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Price Performance
DFDDF stock remained flat at $21.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82.
About DFDS A/S
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DFDS A/S
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.