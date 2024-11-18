DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Price Performance

DFDDF stock remained flat at $21.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82.

Get DFDS A/S alerts:

About DFDS A/S

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.