Destra Network Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Destra Network token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Destra Network has a market capitalization of $241.72 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Destra Network has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Destra Network Token Profile

Destra Network’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 969,817,599.00729838 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.26758431 USD and is down -9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,084,188.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

