Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Update

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Decisive Dividend Trading Down 1.7 %

Decisive Dividend stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197. Decisive Dividend has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

