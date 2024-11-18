Daniel J. Nova Buys 45,191 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Nova purchased 45,191 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $43,835.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,488.64. The trade was a 506.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ThredUp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter worth $43,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in ThredUp by 117.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

