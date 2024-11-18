DA Davidson Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $131.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.99 and a 200 day moving average of $136.44. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 72.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,292,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,985,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

