Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,503.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 38,765.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after purchasing an additional 972,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1,012.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.33.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

CMI stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins has a 12 month low of $220.02 and a 12 month high of $370.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

