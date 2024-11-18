Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 131,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 349,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

Critical Metals Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The company has a market cap of £876,070.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.11.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.