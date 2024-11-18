Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 308241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,112,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,029,000 after buying an additional 79,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,696,000 after acquiring an additional 251,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 890,626 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Coty by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,450,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,566,000 after acquiring an additional 656,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coty by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,642,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

