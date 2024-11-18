Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 104.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $326,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,508.20. The trade was a 31.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BY opened at $31.14 on Monday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.