Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after purchasing an additional 497,543 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,394,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 975,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,099,000 after purchasing an additional 328,881 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,296 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,031. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $237.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.76 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

