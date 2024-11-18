Complete Solaria’s (CSLR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Complete Solaria Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of CSLR stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Complete Solaria has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.37.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,919.47. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196 over the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria
About Complete Solaria
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Complete Solaria
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.