Complete Solaria’s (CSLR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Complete Solaria Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of CSLR stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Complete Solaria has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,919.47. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196 over the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria

About Complete Solaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria by 57.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.