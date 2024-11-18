Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.88% of Columbia Sportswear worth $91,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

COLM opened at $83.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

