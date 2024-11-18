Colony Family Offices LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

