Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

