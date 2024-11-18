Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 777,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 856.9 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
COCSF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
