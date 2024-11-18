Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $31,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,788,000 after buying an additional 711,121 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $47,839,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,341,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2,575.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 256,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 246,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
CCEP opened at $75.76 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.
View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.