Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,730 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 720,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 535,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 255,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $132.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.62. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.