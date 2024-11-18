Coastline Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.48.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CNI opened at $108.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

