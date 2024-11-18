Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14,711.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,823,000 after buying an additional 548,720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,684,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,247,000 after buying an additional 70,161 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on THG shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,950. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,926 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $163.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $164.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

