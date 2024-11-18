Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 885,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,565.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 730,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after acquiring an additional 719,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 422,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 456.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 513,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after acquiring an additional 421,210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

