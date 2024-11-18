Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 167.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $100.91.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Get Our Latest Report on PII

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.