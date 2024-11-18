Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $527.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.29 and its 200-day moving average is $458.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.02 and a 1 year high of $544.38. The stock has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 93.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.