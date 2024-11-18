Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,727 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 78.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after buying an additional 3,096,437 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,259,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 168.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,196,000 after buying an additional 747,712 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 269.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 827,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after buying an additional 603,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,851,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $894,571.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,350.03. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,233. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

