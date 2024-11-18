Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,481 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,901,000 after buying an additional 1,878,597 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $37,643,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 186.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,486,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after buying an additional 966,924 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

