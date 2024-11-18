Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Visa stock opened at $309.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.60 and a 52 week high of $312.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

