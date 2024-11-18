Civic (CVC) Market Cap Achieves $139.15 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Civic has a total market cap of $139.15 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91,567.69 or 0.99548209 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,817.23 or 0.98732345 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a blockchain-powered platform for secure identity verification, enabling users to manage and control their personal information. The platform uses Civic tokens (CVC) to facilitate transactions and incentivise participation in its ecosystem. Founded by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith, Civic aims to provide a safer, more efficient identity verification solution for individuals and businesses.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

