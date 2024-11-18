Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

About Citizens

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Citizens’s payout ratio is presently 104.92%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading

