Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup to C$28.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Air Canada to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.75.

TSE AC traded up C$0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.79. 1,896,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.47 and a 1 year high of C$24.99. The stock has a market cap of C$8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.68.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

